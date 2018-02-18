 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Youngest Wells brother dumped out of Winter Olympics

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand's wait for an elusive Winter Olympics medal will continue, after slopestyle skiing duo Jackson Wells and Finn Bilous missed out on making the final in PyeongChang this afternoon.

The 19-year old couldn't make the final of the slopestyle skiing in PyeongChang.
Source: SKY

The youngest of the Wells brothers, Jackson struggled through his two qualifying runs, registering scores of 42.00 and 52.80 - seeing him finish in 25th spot.

Bilous on the other hand, came agonisingly close to earning a spot in the final, coming up with a second run of 85.00 to see him occupy 12th position.

Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand's second run score of 94.20 saw Bilous ousted from the top 12 and finals qualification, finishing in a heartbreaking 13th spot to miss out by just one position.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
New Zealand's Colin Munro batting. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. International One Day Cricket. 4th ODI. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Tuesday 16 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps lose to England, but book spot in tri-series final

00:15
2
One punter was in the money with this effort in Hamilton.

Watch: Another one! Lucky fan nabs $50,000 with one-handed blinder in NZ v England clash

00:15
3
Northland men's triples captain David Eades couldn't help himself with this one.

Watch: 'I f****** love them to f****** bits' – bowls champion drops hilarious expletive laden victory speech

00:39
4
Despite a couple of other duos coming up, one pair were a clear favourite amongst the team's senior members.

Video: 'They're just stuck at the hip!' Warriors stars reveal biggest 'bromance' in team

00:15
5
The 19-year old couldn't make the final of the slopestyle skiing in PyeongChang.

Youngest Wells brother dumped out of Winter Olympics

02:21
Eugenie Sage is with scientists on their way to the islands to see if a mouse eradication effort has been a success.

Conservation Minister and scientists off to check out mouse hunt in the Antiopdes

Sixty-five tonnes of bait was dropped on the islands 18 months ago to kill the pests.

01:12
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was one of those marching in the sixth annual Pride Parade.

More than 30,000 spectators lined Auckland's Ponsonby Road to celebrate diversity

The first PM to walk in a Pride Parade says we still have work to do.

01:35
Ms Genter still wants to be co-leader of the Green Party.

Green MP Julie Anne Genter 'excited' about surprise pregnancy after suffering two miscarriages

Ms Genter made the announcement at her Auckland home with her partner.

02:22
Nikolas Cruz, 19, is accused of killing 17 students at a Florida high school.

Details emerge of Florida school gunman's mental health issues

Students and parents have taken to the streets to make their voices heard on gun control.

00:30
The annual event, Bike the Bridge, has been running since 2011.

MP Julie Anne Genter joins thousands to cycle over Auckland Harbour Bridge

The annual event, Bike the Bridge, has been running since 2011.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 