Young gun Etene Nanai set to make NZ Sevens debut in Sydney

Counties Manukau-based young gun Etene Nanai-Seturo will make his All Blacks Sevens debut in this weekend's Sydney Sevens.

Etene Nanai makes a run down the sideline against Australian Schools Barbarians match against New Zealand Schoolboys at Knox Grammar School in Sydney. Source: Photosport

The 18-year-old Nanai-Seturo, a former age-grade rugby league star, is set to play in Sydney, while Luke Masirewa returns after a five-year absence.

Auckland-based young star Caleb Clarke, the son of former All Black Eroni Clarke, has been named as the 13th man and injury cover.

Also aged 18, Clarke has signed with the Blues for this year's Super Rugby tilt and played a bit-part role for Auckland in last year's provincial campaign.

The team - first in the Sevens World Series standings after two events - arrived in Sydney on Sunday and will face Russia, Samoa and Fiji in their pool.

Coach Clark Laidlaw backed Nanai-Seturo and Masirewa to shine.

"Etene is a young player with huge potential and he's enjoying his rugby - it's exciting for him and his family to get this opportunity," Laidlaw said.

"Luke has worked hard to get back to this point and we know he'll continue that when he gets on the field."