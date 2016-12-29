Young fan meets Kiwi harness racing poster boy Dexter Dunn at Motukarara races

Grey skies didn't prevent thousands of people turning up at the Banks Peninsula Trotting Club meet at Motukarara, Canterbury today where one lucky 12-year-old got to meet his hero.

Youngster Todd McDermott was excited to meet New Zealander Dexter Dunn, harness racing's poster boy with 700 wins under his belt.

Todd, whos comes regularly to the races told 1 NEWS that Dunn is his favourite driver.

"I come here quite a lot everytime there's a race here. My grandfather's won it once," he says.