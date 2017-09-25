'You won't find better sparring than me' - Tyson Fury offers to help Joseph Parker prepare for the title fight of his life

Kiwi boxing heavyweight champion Joseph Parker may have his eyes on Anthony Joshua, but another former British world champion wants to get in on the action.

John Parker, Joseph Parker and Tyson Fury celebrate after the WBO title fight win over Hughie Fury. Source: @johnboxerparker / Instagram

Tyson Fury has offered to spar with Parker to help him prepare for the March 31 unification bout in Wales where the Kiwi boxer will put his WBO belt on the line with a chance to claim Joshua's WBA and IBF titles.

Parker suggested earlier this week he might attempt to get Fury to join him on his walk to the ring at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, however Fury said he wasn't available on fight night, so he wants to help him elsewhere instead.

"I've got a show on the night your boxing in England but if you want I'll come spar you when your in UK training for the fight," Fury tweeted Parker.

"It will help both me and you, you won't find better sparring than me I promise you."

Parker and Fury have built a strong friendship in the boxing world which was sparked in 2015 when Fury took a genuine interest in sparring with Parker ahead of his title fight with then-champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Due to a conflict of schedules, the sparring sessions never came to fruition but a connection was made on social media which was later cemented last year when Parker headed to the UK to fight Fury's cousin, Hughie.

Fury and Parker were even snapped partying together after Parker's defence to celebrate beating Hughie.

Fury, the former champion who held all of the belts on offer after his upset win over Klitschko in 2015, was forced to take time away from the sport after admitting to drug and mental health issues.

But the British fighter is attempting to make a comeback after his two-year ban for doping expired in Decemeber last year.

While the prospect of sparring a former champion like Fury is attractive for Parker, trainer Kevin Barry has confirmed they will stick to their traditional preparation for the upcoming fight with an intense, 10-week programme at their base camp in Las Vegas.

Parker, therefore, would not be able to spar Fury until he touched down in the UK, which would likely be less than two weeks before the fight.