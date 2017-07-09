'You need to fight someone decent' - English fighter Dillian Whyte confronts Joseph Parker for world title shot

Kiwi WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker was all smiles after being called out for a fight by outspoken British fighter Dillian Whyte while at a fight night event in London's East End.

Whyte approached Parker who was at ringside, telling the 25-year-old that they should tee up a bout.

"I am ready, let's get it on," said Whyte.

"I'd be ready if Hughie pulled out September. I will be ready, I'm ready, let's do it."

Parker smiled at the Brit and nodded his head.

"I want that world title man, you're holding the belt. You need to fight someone decent.

"If Hughie pulls out in September, I will be ready. We can have a contract in place."

The Kiwi champion told Whyte to talk to his manager.

"Get Eddie (Hearn) to talk to David (Higgins)," said Parker.

Higgins is Parker's manager who is in charge of DUCO Events.