 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


'You know, looking back to 13, you guys were on match point a lot': Reporter tries to rattle NZ cage but Burling shuts it down

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Less than 24 hours before a potentially defining day in New Zealand sporting history, a foreign reporter's press conference question to Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling has echoed the darkest fears of Kiwi fans.

Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.
Source: 1 NEWS

In workplaces and homes across the country today, perhaps the majority of New Zealanders, burned by Oracle's 8-1 comeback in San Francisco in 2013, are refusing to believe that an America's Cup victory is all but a done deal.

So, queue this question to Burling from the press pack at today's post racing press conference: "You know, looking back to 13, going, okay, you guys were on match point a lot in 13, how do you prepare for tomorrow?"

It was a question to send Kiwis into a cold sweat. But Peter Burling, who wasn't involved in that campaign, had an ice cool, calm and measured response.

1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"
Source: 1 NEWS

"Yeah, well just the same way you prepare every day," he replied.

"You know, it's something that not a lot changes for us, you know everyone's pretty fresh, and we've put a lot of thought into how we want to approach this.

Team NZ lead the America's Cup finals series 6-1 in Bermuda.
Source: SKY

"We'll go back and have a good look at all the data, all the footage, as we do every night and review everything, see if there's any areas we can improve on the boat and just keep pushing forward.

"You know, we feel like we're on such a steep part of the learning curve, but at that same time we've got some great guys in the background that allow us to keep progressing."

Team NZ lead the first-to-seven series 6-1. 

Tomorrow's racing begins shortly after 5am. 

Hilary, Jack, Daniel and Chris are putting their best foot forward for the Kiwi sailors.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Americas Cup

Team NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Peter Burling trapped Jimmy Spithill at the start, took his wind, then just took, sailing a 100 per cent fly-time.

America's Cup recap: Match point! Team NZ's Burling humiliates Oracle's Spithill at the start line, sails off in to the blue

02:22
2
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

'You know, looking back to 13, you guys were on match point a lot': Reporter tries to rattle NZ cage but Burling shuts it down

02:22
3
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

America's Cup recap: Iceman Peter Burling refuses to discuss Cup victory, as Spithill declares, 'we've been here before'

00:39
4
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

'Are you from NZ?' - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill takes on 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson over cheeky question

00:37
5
Oracle's leader faced blunt questions at today's press conference over whether he is the right man for the job.

Watch: Will he go? Stone-faced Jimmy Spithill concedes he faces the chop for tomorrow after mistake-riddled display

00:37
Oracle's leader faced blunt questions at today's press conference over whether he is the right man for the job.

Watch: Will he go? Stone-faced Jimmy Spithill concedes he faces the chop for tomorrow after mistake-riddled display

Oracle's leader faced some blunt questions at today's presser after being cleaned out on the water.

00:39
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

'Are you from NZ?' - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill takes on 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson over cheeky question

"You're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?" It turns out Jimmy hasn't totally lost his sense of humour.

01:03
The NZ Beverage Council says the scheme will help curb childhood obesity.

'We want schools to go water only' says fizzy drink advocate

New Zealand Beverage Council says it's disappointed at a possible levy on sugary drinks.

07:57
The PM faced another day of tough questioning over the scandal which has rocked the National Party.

'You need to front up and tell us what you know' – Hilary Barry challenges Bill English over Todd Barclay saga

The PM faced another day of tough questioning over the scandal which has rocked the National Party.


02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

'He absolutely dominated Jimmy Spithill' – Peter Burling leaves Oracle looking like a 'poodle'

1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ