'You know it!' Buoyant Jimmy Spithill cock-a-hoop after first win but chilled Peter Burling totally unfazed

Oracle's skipper Jimmy Spithill reminded everyone today that his side still have a lot fight left after claiming their first win in the America's Cup finals series against Team New Zealand in Bermuda.

While showman Jimmy Spithill was delighted, Peter Burling was very positive about how his team performed under big pressure.
In typical Kiwi fashion Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling was quick to congratulate Oracle on their win but seemed totally unfazed as his side leads 4-1 in the series.

"Yeah it's great to see those boys sail a bit better you know, I felt they didn't really sail that good in the first weekend," said Burling.

"For ourselves we were really happy the way we sailed today. We're excited about the battle ahead, we're set up for a battle and we have worked hard the last week."

After five days off from racing Oracle clearly made some massive improvements and adjustments to their AC50 vessel, looking much lighter and faster on the Great Sound.

Spithill told sailing commentators that his side can get a lot faster and claw their way back against New Zealand.

"You know it, we worked very hard those five days. A lot of work on the shore and it’s great to see the boat go quicker," said Spithill.

The America’s Cup finals series continues tomorrow at about 5.12am NZT.

Americas Cup

Team NZ

Oracle's adjustments and a late Team NZ error combine to give USA their first win.

Oracle hit back! Team NZ lose late lead, Jimmy Spithill engineers last-ditch comeback
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

Statement! Team New Zealand rocket ship smashes re-modelled Oracle in race 5, take 4-0 lead

While showman Jimmy Spithill was delighted, Peter Burling was very positive about how his team performed under big pressure.

Game on! Spithill talks it up after Oracle breaks duck but unflappable Burling still super confident in Team NZ

Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

Statement! Flying Team NZ rocket ship hands Oracle a lesson in crew work, blitzes to massive victory


Oracle's adjustments and a late Team NZ error combine to give USA their first win.

Oracle hit back! Team NZ lose late lead, Jimmy Spithill engineers last-ditch comeback

The winger scored two tries against the Lions at Eden Park with the second showing off the rookie's devastating speed..

'I wasn't expecting the ball to bounce that way' - Rieko Ioane gives insight into THAT try against Lions

The rookie winger says his mum will be the decider on where the jersey will end up.

Proud Rieko Ioane reveals what will happen to his All Blacks jersey after heroic performance against Lions


