'You know it!' Buoyant Jimmy Spithill cock-a-hoop after first win but chilled Peter Burling totally unfazed

Oracle's skipper Jimmy Spithill reminded everyone today that his side still have a lot fight left after claiming their first win in the America's Cup finals series against Team New Zealand in Bermuda.

In typical Kiwi fashion Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling was quick to congratulate Oracle on their win but seemed totally unfazed as his side leads 4-1 in the series.

"Yeah it's great to see those boys sail a bit better you know, I felt they didn't really sail that good in the first weekend," said Burling.

"For ourselves we were really happy the way we sailed today. We're excited about the battle ahead, we're set up for a battle and we have worked hard the last week."

After five days off from racing Oracle clearly made some massive improvements and adjustments to their AC50 vessel, looking much lighter and faster on the Great Sound.

Spithill told sailing commentators that his side can get a lot faster and claw their way back against New Zealand.

"You know it, we worked very hard those five days. A lot of work on the shore and it’s great to see the boat go quicker," said Spithill.