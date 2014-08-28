'You hope you can inspire the next generation' - Ironman Cameron Brown on being appointed NZOM

After 30 years of blood, sweat and tears, triathlete Cameron Brown has been appointed the New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Year's Honours list for 2017.

Cameron Brown hits the lead at the Tauranga half ironman Source: Photosport

Brown, 44, has been an active servant for triathlon and Ironman events in New Zealand, first winning the latter in 2004.

Having won an incredible 12 New Zealand Ironman events, Brown's achievements have been recognised.

Speaking on his award, Brown's trademark humility was displayed as he spoke of looking to keep the gruelling event strong on home shores.

"You hope you can inspire the next generation of triathletes to get out there and achieve because when you do have someone achieving in your own country, winning world championships and winning events around the world it does help your sport grow," Brown told Fairfax.