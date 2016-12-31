 

Year in Review: Highlights and controversy of the Rio Olympics

Paul Hobbs 

1 NEWS Reporter

The Kiwi team's haul of 18 medals was a New Zealand record.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Paul Hobbs

