Yachting New Zealand name new high performance director

Ian Stewart has moved on from a key role at Team USA to become Yachting New Zealand's new high performance director.

Emirates Team New Zealand in action during the America's Cup qualifier against Artemis Racing on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Source: Photosport

Stewart, who has devoted his last 15 years to the America's Cup, is now tasked with delivering success for New Zealand at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He replaces Jez Fanstone, whose successful eight-year tenure featured multiple world championship titles for Kiwis and a record-equalling four medals at the Rio Olympics.

Stewart begins in October, immediately turning his attention to next year's combined world championships in Denmark, when sailors can qualify boats for Tokyo.

"I'm passionate about sailing because it has been my whole life," Stewart said.

"I've spent the last 15 years facilitating teams so they operate to their full capacity in a high performance environment. This role is a different angle but it's a natural fit and progression for me."

Stewart was Team NZ's logistics manager from 2003-15 before taking up a similar position with Team USA. The American syndicate lost the Auld Mug this year in Bermuda, when beaten by Team NZ.

Stewart also fashioned a successful CV as a sailor, most notably as a helmsman on two round the world races in the 1990s.

He says it would be natural to align the Olympic programme more closely with the America's Cup on aspects like technology.