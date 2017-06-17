'The writing's on the wall for this America's Cup' - Team NZ's bold boat features are too much for Oracle, says sailing expert

A sailing expert says Team New Zealand are reaping the rewards of their bold design innovations at the tail end of this year's America's Cup - and there's nothing Jimmy Spithill and Oracle Team USA can do about it.

Mark Jardine of renowned sailing website Sail World says the 3-0 lead the Kiwi crew have carved after two dominant days of undefeated racing against Oracle in the America's Cup match is too big to ever reign in.

The observation comes with two major points - the Kiwis' risk in implementing their cycling design is paying off and the five days Oracle has in between races to tinker with their boat for solutions isn't anywhere long enough to counter said design.

"Various experts have shown that the legs generate around 30 per cent more power than the arms, and the Kiwis never seem to be short of the hydraulic oil pressure that is often referred to and which is used to trim the foils and the wing," he said.

"All the other teams say they assessed and dismissed the option, but it's clearly working well."

He said a key area that had multiple, positive repercussions was the foil design and control Team NZ had.

"The control of the boat is divided up amongst three people, with Peter Burling just steering and thinking tactically. Glenn Ashby is trimming the wing and Pete's 49er crew Blair Tuke is trimming the foils.

"A major change in sailing style like this would take weeks of practice to get right for Oracle Team USA so this modification is out of reach for them."

Jardine praised Team New Zealand's approach to innovating - even acknowledging that the team was first to discover the AC72 boat designs used in the 2013 could be foilers.

But unlike the disappointment of 2013 where Oracle came back from an 8-1 deficit to Team NZ to hold on to the America's Cup after completely revamping their boat to match the Kiwis' design, Jardine says such an overhaul is impossible now.

"The Kiwis have taken a different approach to the other teams on a number of key aspects and it's proving to be a better all-round package.

"The difference this time is they managed to keep their cards close to their chest and the other teams haven't had the time to play catch-up.

"Overall I feel that the writing's on the wall for this America's Cup and I just don't think the American team will be able to replicate the great comeback of 2013."