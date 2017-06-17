 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


'The writing's on the wall for this America's Cup' - Team NZ's bold boat features are too much for Oracle, says sailing expert

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A sailing expert says Team New Zealand are reaping the rewards of their bold design innovations at the tail end of this year's America's Cup - and there's nothing Jimmy Spithill and Oracle Team USA can do about it.

The Team USA skipper avoided answering a question about a second race boat.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mark Jardine of renowned sailing website Sail World says the 3-0 lead the Kiwi crew have carved after two dominant days of undefeated racing against Oracle in the America's Cup match is too big to ever reign in.

The observation comes with two major points - the Kiwis' risk in implementing their cycling design is paying off and the five days Oracle has in between races to tinker with their boat for solutions isn't anywhere long enough to counter said design.

"Various experts have shown that the legs generate around 30 per cent more power than the arms, and the Kiwis never seem to be short of the hydraulic oil pressure that is often referred to and which is used to trim the foils and the wing," he said.

"All the other teams say they assessed and dismissed the option, but it's clearly working well."

Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.
Source: 1 NEWS

He said a key area that had multiple, positive repercussions was the foil design and control Team NZ had.

"The control of the boat is divided up amongst three people, with Peter Burling just steering and thinking tactically. Glenn Ashby is trimming the wing and Pete's 49er crew Blair Tuke is trimming the foils.

"A major change in sailing style like this would take weeks of practice to get right for Oracle Team USA so this modification is out of reach for them."

The Team New Zealand helmsman insists that everything is in order for his crew.
Source: 1 NEWS

Jardine praised Team New Zealand's approach to innovating - even acknowledging that the team was first to discover the AC72 boat designs used in the 2013 could be foilers.

But unlike the disappointment of 2013 where Oracle came back from an 8-1 deficit to Team NZ to hold on to the America's Cup after completely revamping their boat to match the Kiwis' design, Jardine says such an overhaul is impossible now.

"The Kiwis have taken a different approach to the other teams on a number of key aspects and it's proving to be a better all-round package.

"The difference this time is they managed to keep their cards close to their chest and the other teams haven't had the time to play catch-up.

"Overall I feel that the writing's on the wall for this America's Cup and I just don't think the American team will be able to replicate the great comeback of 2013."

Racing begins again on Saturday, with the first race scheduled for 5:12am NZT, weather permitting.

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:36
1
Nathan Harris thought he was about to be attacked, and, as it turned out, he wasn't entirely wrong.

Video: Pranked! All Blacks hooker's eyes pop out of his head as Auckland Zoo lions give him the charge

01:15
2
Hindsight is such a beautiful thing - especially after a tough 34-6 loss.

Watch: 'Seemed like a really good idea at the time though, aye Beaver?' Chiefs coach Dave Rennie laughs off backfired counter to Lions defence

3
1 NEWS

Video: Distressed elephants team up for incredible rescue of calf struggling in zoo enclosure's pool

00:21
4
The NZ hooker scored three tries against England in his side's 64-17 Rugby Championship final.

Video: 'Hopefully one day I'll be in the ABs' - Baby Blacks hat-trick hero Asafo Aumua after sensational campaign


5
Lions' first five Dan Biggar passes during a rugby match between the Chiefs and British & Irish Lions played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Tuesday 20 June 2017. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Lions need to create tries to down All Blacks: Dan Biggar

00:59
The Team New Zealand helmsman insists that everything is in order for his crew.

'The writing's on the wall for this America's Cup' - Team NZ's bold boat features are too much for Oracle, says sailing expert

Team NZ's bold design has put them on the road to victory, says Mark Jardine.


01:56
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

Grab your rain jacket - wet and windy weather starts to hit the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

01:47
Bill English and his National Party colleagues did everything possible to avoid questions on the PM's alleged role in the Todd Barclay affair.

Watch: 'I can't recall' - Bill English suffers more amnesia trying to wriggle out of Andrew Little's Todd Barclay questions in Parliament

English and his National Party colleagues did everything possible to avoid questions.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:43
In a Facebook poll by TVNZ’s Breakfast 92 per cent of respondents want the Clutha-Southland MP to step down.

Video: Todd Barclay needs to 'man up' - resounding call for MP to quit over alleged secret taping scandal

In a Facebook poll by TVNZ's Breakfast 92 % of respondents want the National MP gone.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ