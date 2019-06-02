'I would love to fight him again' - Joseph Parker on facing Andy Ruiz Jr

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has revealed today he would love a rematch against new WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

The American-Mexican fighter shocked the world with a devastating seventh round TKO win over heavy favourite Anthony Joshua this afternoon [NZ time] at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Parker, 27, congratulated Ruiz Jr on his victory and said the referee made the right decision in stopping the fight.

"The ref gave him [Joshua] a chance, good on Andy," Parker told AB Boxing News.

Parker is the only fighter to defeat Ruiz Jr in his professional boxing career, beating the Mexican brawler by majority decision in 2016 to win the WBO heavyweight title.

Andy Ruiz Jr becomes the new heavyweight WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF boxing champion after a TKO seventh round win over Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York. Source: Associated Press

"Our team knew that he [Ruiz Jr] was going to be tough, be fast and explosive, he showed it," Parker said.

"He's improved and I would love to fight him again."