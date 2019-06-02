TODAY |

'I would love to fight him again' - Joseph Parker on facing Andy Ruiz Jr

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
Boxing

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has revealed today he would love a rematch against new WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

The American-Mexican fighter shocked the world with a devastating seventh round TKO win over heavy favourite Anthony Joshua this afternoon [NZ time] at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Parker, 27, congratulated Ruiz Jr on his victory and said the referee made the right decision in stopping the fight.

"The ref gave him [Joshua] a chance, good on Andy," Parker told AB Boxing News.

Parker is the only fighter to defeat Ruiz Jr in his professional boxing career, beating the Mexican brawler by majority decision in 2016 to win the WBO heavyweight title.

Andy Ruiz Jr becomes the new heavyweight WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF boxing champion after a TKO seventh round win over Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Andy Ruiz Jr becomes the new heavyweight WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF boxing champion after a TKO seventh round win over Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York. Source: Associated Press

"Our team knew that he [Ruiz Jr] was going to be tough, be fast and explosive, he showed it," Parker said.

"He's improved and I would love to fight him again."

Parker lost his WBO title to Joshua in 2018, with the British fighter defeating Parker by unanimous decision.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Ruiz Jr defeated Anthony Joshua by TKO in the seventh round to claim the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles. Source: YouTube/AB BOXING NEWS
    More From
    Other Sport
    Joseph Parker
    Boxing
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Andy Ruiz Jr shocks the world! Knocks out Anthony Joshua to become new heavyweight champion
    2
    Andy Ruiz Jr becomes the new heavyweight WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF boxing champion after a TKO seventh round win over Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York.
    'I've got that Mexican blood in me' - Andy Ruiz Jr stuns Anthony Joshua with sensational TKO victory
    3
    Ruiz Jr defeated Anthony Joshua by TKO in the seventh round to claim the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles.
    'I would love to fight him again' - Joseph Parker on facing Andy Ruiz Jr
    4
    Zae Wallace
    Promising Kiwi rugby league youngster Zae Wallace dies
    5
    Spectators on a nearby balcony wear sandpaper costumes during the ICC Cricket World Cup
    Fans dress as sandpaper to taunt Aussies David Warner, Steve Smith in Cricket World Cup
    MORE FROM
    Other Sport
    MORE
    01:18
    Parker defeated Ruiz by split decision in 2016 to win the WBO title before losing the heavyweight belt to Joshua in 2018.

    Joseph Parker backs Andy Ruiz to put on a show against Anthony Joshua
    00:36
    The two heavyweights have been training together in Las Vegas.

    'He's like an older brother' – Joseph Parker professes admiration for Tyson Fury
    00:38
    The Kiwi lost his WBO title to the Brit last year.

    Joseph Parker not giving up on Anthony Joshua rematch: 'I have to avenge the loss'
    New Zealand's Joseph Parker v USA's Alexander Flores. Parker v Flores fight night heavyweight boxing. Christchurch Casino, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 15 December 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

    Joseph Parker signs with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing after Duco Events split