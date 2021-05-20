Would-be car thief dealt instant karma after getting knocked out by owner - a UFC heavyweight contender

A wannabe car thief has been dealt a brutal dose of instant karma for his actions after being knocked out by the owner of the vehicle he was trying to break into – who happens to be a UFC fighter.

Derrick Lewis punches Aleksei Oleinik in their heavyweight fight. Source: Getty

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis posted photos and video on his social media about the altercation, saying he stopped the alleged car thief by knocking him out before he was later apprehended by Houston police.

“Mofo pick right/wrong car to break into,” Lewis wrote on Instagram.

“Motherf***er tried to break into my s***.”

Lewis also shared an image on his Instagram story of his fist along with the caption “satisfaction” before stating the alleged thief is “ok”.

Public information officer Jodi Silva told MMA fighting the incident happened at around 9:30am local time with Lewis telling authorities he was returning to his car from a workout when he heard banging noises coming from his car.

Lewis claims he then discovered the alleged thief, who had a screwdriver with him, before taking matters into his own hands.

“Mr. Lewis says he went over to the suspect, struck him, placed him onto the ground until the police arrived,” Silva said.

“That’s the nicest way to put it.”

The alleged thief was taken to hospital for treatment but is facing a charge of criminal mischief.

Silva said that charge was being issued only “because our winner did not get into the vehicle”.

Lewis is expected to be the first challenger for new UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou with president Dana White stating on multiple occasions he expects an official fight date for the pair to be made soon.

Lewis is currently on a four-fight winning streak with his last two bouts ending via knockout.