World title bid could await Joseph Parker if he beats Derek Chisora, top promoter says

Respected boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker could earn another world title bid if he delivers a convincing result against Derek Chisora this weekend.

Former world champion boxer Joseph Parker. Source: 1 NEWS

Parker takes on the 37-year-old Briton on Sunday morning after almost two years of verbal sparring between the pair.

Since losing the WBO heavyweight title to Anthony Joshua in 2018 and a follow-up defeat to Dillian Whyte soon after, Parker has been clawing his way back into title talks and has built a four-bout winning streak.

That streak – and any chance of contesting a world title – will be on the line in Manchester, England, Hearn said.

"This is really the fight that's going to tell us more about Joseph Parker. If you look at his positioning now, in the world rankings, if he wins this fight, he's bang in line for a world championship fight.

"Massive fight for both guys. It could be the final roll of the dice for Derek Chisora, and a defeat for Parker would be crippling for his world title ambitions."

Hearn also weighed in on Parker’s decision to split from long-time trainer Kevin Barry – a decision the 29-year-old opened up about in a column this week – ahead of his first bout under new coach Andy Lee.

"I like Kevin Barry and those guys... but sometimes you need something a little bit fresh," Hearn said.

The promoter, who looks after world champion Joshua, said he’s excited to see what the new pair produce.

"Joe looks great, almost too lean for me. But obviously Andy wants him built for speed in this fight. Andy's got a great boxing brain, I think he's a fantastic trainer, and sometimes you just need to freshen things up.