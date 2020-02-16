World Surf League event at Piha adds another world champ to star-studded roster

The World Surf League event taking place at Auckland's Piha in March has another world champion confirmed as a competitor.

Adriano de Souza surfs at the 2019 Tahiti Pro Teahupo'o. Source: Getty

Following the announcements of Kelly Slater and Carissa Moore earlier this month, Brazilian champion Adriano de Souza has been added to the entrants' list for next month's Piha Pro.

De Souza said he had to get amongst the action.

“When I saw there was a Challenger Series event in New Zealand I was so pumped to go because I’ve never been there before," de Souza said.

"My good friend Ricardo Christie is from New Zealand so I’m hoping he will give me some good tips."

The Piha Pro is only a World Surf League Challenger Series event but that hasn't stopped some top competitors signing up for the contest with the likes of men's top 20 surfers Seth Moniz and Jack Freestone heading along.

Joining them in a star-studded women's field will be five of the world's top 10 surfers with Moore joined by Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb, France’s Johanne Defay, Hawaiian Malia Manuel and Australian Nikki Van Dijk.

De Souza said the Piha Pro serves as a good launchpad for the season.

"This event will be a great way to prepare for the Championship Tour which starts only a week later.

"It will be a big test, especially with names like Kelly Slater in the draw. Having multiple World Champions competing at Piha is going to be sick."