World Rally Championship to return to New Zealand in 2020 after eight years

The World Rally Championship will return to New Zealand in 2020 after eight years.
The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile confirmed this morning that New Zealand is on the confirmed line-up for 2020, with the event to be based in Auckland.
The New Zealand fixture replaces the Coffs Harbour event.
New Zealand currently has just one WRC driver - Hayden Paddon.
Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) is supporting the event, and its understood that the Ellerslie racecourse is being considered as a possible venue.
Nikki Kaye, National Party spokesperson for Sport and Recreation, said the return of the WRC is great for New Zealand.
"Rally has been an important part of our sporting landscape for decades, so it is fantastic to see it being showcased right here in New Zealand for the 45th World Rally Championship," she said.
"It is a tribute to all those involved, including Rally New Zealand for securing this event.
"The event will expose New Zealand to an expected international viewership of 60 million people across 155 countries.
"Auckland will host the event, which will enhance its reputation as a world class events city alongside our hosting of events such as the America’s Cup.
"The event will attract significant visitor arrivals, particularly from the participating teams and will do what sport does best, bring people together."
The New Zealand stage of the 2020 tour - Round 10 - will take places between September 3 and 6 next year.