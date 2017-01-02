 

World Dart Championships final to be contested by sport's two best players – both firing in red hot form

Michael van Gerwen and reigning champion Gary Anderson will face off in the PDC World Darts Championship final.

Michael Van Gerwen and Gary Anderson will do battle for the world title tomorrow after fine showings today
Source: SKY

World number one Van Gerwen saw off fellow Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld to reach the final after breaking Phil Taylor's 15 year old record by averaging 114.05 throughout the match.

Van Gerwen hit 15 180s throughout and punched his ticket to the final in style with a 124 to finish.

Anderson saw off Peter Wright in other semi-final to book the eagerly anticipated matchup.

