World Dart Championships final to be contested by sport's two best players – both firing in red hot form

Michael van Gerwen and reigning champion Gary Anderson will face off in the PDC World Darts Championship final.

World number one Van Gerwen saw off fellow Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld to reach the final after breaking Phil Taylor's 15 year old record by averaging 114.05 throughout the match.

Van Gerwen hit 15 180s throughout and punched his ticket to the final in style with a 124 to finish.