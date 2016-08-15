World champion sprinter Usain Bolt expecting first child with longtime partner

Usain Bolt is to become a dad for the first time.

Usain Bolt after winning 100m in Rio Source: 1 NEWS

The retired Olympic sprinter shared the news that he and his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, are going to become parents with an Instagram post showing Kasi cradling her baby bump.

The 33-year-old gold medallist wrote: "I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE @kasi.b."

Bennett, who has been dating Bolt since 2014, shared similar photographs on her own Instagram page.

The 30-year-old mother-to-be added captions to a series of images reading: "Our golden child. Coming soon ... Our greatest celebration ... Our biggest blessing."

Bolt, who won eight Olympic gold medals and broke the 100 metres world record during a glittering track career, admitted prior to the announcement that he hoped to have children with Bennett "in the near future".

He said: "Something I've learnt is it's never a good to have kids. It took me a while to figure that out. It's never a good time. You just have to buckle down and do it. It's in the near future, so, hopefully. We'll see."

The Jamaican sportsman also explained why he keeps his relationship with Kasi low-key, stating that he doesn't put his love life "out there".

He said: "I'm not a single man but I just don't put my love life out there that much."

Bolt - who retired from athletics in 2017 - also previously discussed his romance with Bennett in a 2016 interview, confessing that he wanted to have three children with his partner.

He explained: "We just got really serious, we are taking it one step at a time. I definitely want a family, though. For me, over the years, I've waited because I want to make sure it's the right person.