World champion sprinter banned from Tokyo Olympics

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, gold medal winner Christian Coleman of the United States, bites on his medal during ceremonies for the men's 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. Men's 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman was banned for two years on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, for missing three doping control tests. Track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit said Coleman will be banned until May 2022, forcing him to miss the Tokyo Olympics next year. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File) Source: Associated Press