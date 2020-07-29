TODAY |

World champion sprinter banned from Tokyo Olympics

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

World 100 metre champion Christian Coleman will not compete at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, gold medal winner Christian Coleman of the United States, bites on his medal during ceremonies for the men's 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. Men's 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman was banned for two years on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, for missing three doping control tests. Track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit said Coleman will be banned until May 2022, forcing him to miss the Tokyo Olympics next year. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File) Source: Associated Press

The American has been banned for two years for breaching whereabouts rules, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Coleman was provisionally suspended in June after missing three doping tests.

"We impose on the athlete a period of ineligibility of two years, which will end on May 13, 2022," the AIU said in a statement.

"The decision may be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

The sprinter at the time blamed anti-doping officials and claims they didn't follow procedure when he missed them after going Christmas shopping in December last year.

Other Sport
Victor Waters
Olympics
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:46
England Roses relishing New Zealand's freedoms on eve of series against Silver Ferns
2
World champion sprinter banned from Tokyo Olympics
3
All Blacks on guard for Chiefs-style ambush in Wallabies clash in Sydney on Saturday
4
Jenny-May Clarkson 'freaking out' after signing on for star-studded basketball game
5
Auckland lock Jack Whetton says his lifters 'wanted for attempted murder' after horror Eden Park fall
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Jamie Foxx's 'heart is shattered' by death of younger sister
01:32

Man leaps 40m from helicopter into sea in free jump world record attempt

01:59

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice in controversial partisan vote

Thieves take $1.5m worth of gloves meant for hospitals as Florida battles pandemic