World champion sprinter banned from Tokyo Olympics

World 100 metre champion Christian Coleman will not compete at the Tokyo Olympics next year.
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, gold medal winner Christian Coleman of the United States, bites on his medal during ceremonies for the men's 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. Men's 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman was banned for two years on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, for missing three doping control tests. Track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit said Coleman will be banned until May 2022, forcing him to miss the Tokyo Olympics next year. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File) Source: Associated Press
The American has been banned for two years for breaching whereabouts rules, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).
Coleman was provisionally suspended in June after missing three doping tests.
"We impose on the athlete a period of ineligibility of two years, which will end on May 13, 2022," the AIU said in a statement.
"The decision may be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport."
The sprinter at the time blamed anti-doping officials and claims they didn't follow procedure when he missed them after going Christmas shopping in December last year.