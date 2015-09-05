World champion rower Zoë McBride announces shock retirement

World champion rower Zoë McBride has announced her shock retirement just months out from the Tokyo Olympics.

The 25-year-old was a medal hopeful as part of a dominant lighweight women's double scull team alongside Jackie Kiddle, but has decided to walk away from the sport, citing concerns for her mental health due to the challenges of elite level sport.

‘"Sport at an elite level can be very challenging, and my own mental well-being, and the mental wellbeing of others will remain a focus of mine," McBride said.

"I hope to offer support and guidance in this area to younger athletes in the near future.

"’Representing New Zealand has been an absolute honour, and whilst the decision to retire was difficult, it has given me an opportunity to reflect on all that rowing has provided me with.

"I am very proud of what I have achieved in sport, and I look forward to the next stage of my life.’’

McBride had a stellar junior rowing career and translated those performances seamlessly into senior level, claiming World Championship gold in lightweight single sculls in 2015 and 2016.

McBride and Kiddle combined in 2015, growing into a formidable pair as they remained undefeated at the World Rowing Cups and World Rowing Championships in 2019, where the duo also clocked a championship best time in the process.

Rowing NZ high performance coach James Coote praised McBride's nine year international career.

“Zoë has had an outstanding career at all levels in our sport, and she has made a courageous decision to retire as a world champion.

“Zoë has been a considerably driven and resilient athlete, and it has been a privilege and pleasure to coach her at both an U23 and elite level.

"Seeing Zoë and Jackie cross the line in Linz 2019 will remain a personal highlight for me.

"While injuries and postponements have played their part in her career, Zoë has continued to overcome obstacles, and her determination and competitive spirit will always serve her well.”