World champ Peter Sagan booted from Tour de France for brutally elbowing rival, causing horrific crash

World champion Peter Sagan has been disqualified from the Tour de France for causing a crash in a chaotic sprint finish that left Mark Cavendish needing treatment for his injuries and further examinations in a hospital.

About 50 metres from the end of Stage 4 this morning, Sagan elbowed Cavendish, who was squeezed against the barriers to his right, out of the way.

Cavendish slammed into the barriers and two other riders plowed over the British sprint specialist, a winner of 30 Tour stages.