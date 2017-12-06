TODAY |

World Anti-Doping Agency panel recommends Russian athletes compete as neutrals at Tokyo Olympics

Associated Press
More From
Other Sport
Olympics
UK and Europe

A key World Anti-Doping Agency panel has recommended Russian athletes be forced to compete as neutrals at next year’s Olympics in Tokyo and other major events.

WADA’s compliance review committee has recommended a four-year ban on hosting major events in Russia and a ban for the same period on flying the Russian flag at major competitions.

The WADA executive committee will rule on the recommendations on December 9.

That follows a lengthy investigation into lab data handed over by Russia in January. That was part of a deal to lift a suspension of the Russian anti-doping agency, and was meant to expose past cover-ups of drug use by Russian athletes.

Instead, the WADA panel says data on hundreds of positive tests were removed.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Olympics
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
McCaw, Carter benched as ex-Wales skipper names his best XV
2
Warriors boss fires up while rallying players with preseason speech - 'They take the piss out of us'
3
Wayne Smith's warning to future All Blacks coach about new rival Dave Rennie - 'He'll take no prisoners'
4
Dame Valerie Adams makes history again, but this time not on the athletics track
5
England Cricket Board responds to Jofra Archer abuse - 'Absolutely no place for racist behaviour'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:19

The Queen cancels Prince Andrew's 60th birthday party in wake of royal's TV interview about Jeffrey Epstein links

Imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange needs urgent medical care, doctors urge UK authorities

Ben Stokes drops the anchor early on final day against Black Caps as England begin grind for Test draw
00:18

Rescue operation underway after cargo ship carrying 14,000 sheep overturns in Romania