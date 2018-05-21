Women's quartet wins NZ's fourth gold at World Cup regatta in Hungary

New Zealand's female kayakers have won four gold medals in the opening World Cup regatta in Hungary.

Lisa Carrington won three golds, combining with Aimee Fisher to win the K2 200m sprint early on the final day, today.

Carrington and Fisher then joined with Kayla Imrie and Caitlin Ryan to dominate the K4 500m final, beating Australia by more than a second after leading from early in the race.