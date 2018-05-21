 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Women's quartet wins NZ's fourth gold at World Cup regatta in Hungary

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand's female kayakers have won four gold medals in the opening World Cup regatta in Hungary.

The women’s quartet of Lisa Carrington, Aimee Fisher, Kayla Imrie and Caitlin Ryan won New Zealand’s fourth gold medal.
Source: SKY

Lisa Carrington won three golds, combining with Aimee Fisher to win the K2 200m sprint early on the final day, today.

Carrington and Fisher then joined with Kayla Imrie and Caitlin Ryan to dominate the K4 500m final, beating Australia by more than a second after leading from early in the race.

On the penultimate day of competition, Carrington and Imrie won the K2 200m sprint while Ryan won the marquee K1 500m event.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
Nonu has given Chris Ashton a firm jab in their French Top 14 quarter-final loss to Lyon.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu plants firm jab on Toulon teammate's jaw after pair of costly mistakes

00:29
2
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

00:15
3
The women’s quartet of Lisa Carrington, Aimee Fisher, Kayla Imrie and Caitlin Ryan won New Zealand’s fourth gold medal.

Women's quartet wins NZ's fourth gold at World Cup regatta in Hungary

4
Tyson Fury ahead of his boxing comeback

Tyson Fury announces comeback fight after two-and-a-half year absence


00:30
5
It's not yet clear what made Ashwin Willemse so upset.

Former Springbok storms off set, accuses co-hosts of being patronising - 'I'm glad it happened on live TV so people see!'


The Auckland hospital has leaky buildings and the problem could be worse than initially thought

Middlemore Hospital project process a 'complete disgrace' - manager

Newly released documents also show millions of dollars of spending were hidden to keep the lecture theatre and associated meeting rooms under a spending cap.

01:52
The National leader said his years as a crown prosecutor revealed "you do have to send your most serious offenders to jail".

Waikeria Prison expansion is ‘unfortunately’ needed and Government is ignoring the reality of high inmate numbers – Simon Bridges

The Waikato prison is yet to be approved by the government, amid their ambition to reduce the NZ prisoner population.


04:09
It was a multicultural ceremony the likes of which the Royals have never seen.

Adele's touching message of congratulations to Harry and Meghan - 'I can't stop thinking of how happy Princess Diana is upstairs'

The British singer posted a message on Instagram along with a photo of herself wearing a veil and toasting with a glass of champagne.


05:10
1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent Joy Reid discusses the news.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit New Zealand in first international tour as couple - report

A tour Down Under is reportedly being planned for this October.


Two Air New Zealand flights hit by lightning on their way to Queenstown

Passengers on one of the planes said it shook and they could smell burning after the strike.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 