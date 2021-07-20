Women's pair enter Olympics with shot at rowing history

A golden fortnight is on the cards for the New Zealand Olympic team if all goes to plan — and plenty of it could be coming from the water.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Associated Press has predicted New Zealand would win eight gold medals this year in Tokyo with Kiwi canoe sprinter Lisa Carrington notching up three of them on her own.

Two more could come from another discipline though with Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast capable of making history too if all goes to plan.

As two-time world champions in the women's pair, they're hot favourites in that event and also eyeing a Kiwi first with a potential gold in the women's eight.

Despite a proud history in the sport, no New Zealander has ever won two rowing medals at the same Olympics.

"It doesn't really add too much to our own expectation," Gowler said of the possible milestone.

"We couldn't have done anymore, so we're coming here as prepared as we can be."

A gold in the eight would be even more special for Gowler with sister Jackie also in the boat.

"That would be pretty special," younger sister Jackie said.

"This is my first Olympic Games — it's pretty cool having a sister here, especially when mum and dad can't be here.