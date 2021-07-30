Women's eight claim silver at Tokyo Games

The women's eight has picked up New Zealand's second medal of the afternoon, winning silver in their rowing final at the Tokyo Olympics this afternoon.

The women's eight at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Getty

The team is made up of Ella Greenslade, Emma Dyke, Kelsey Bevan, Kirstyn Goodger, Beth Ross, Phoebe Spoors, Lucy Spoors, Jackie Gowler, Grace Prendergast, Kerri Gowler as well as coxswain Caleb Shepherd.

New Zealand - sitting in one of the two middle lanes - started well to sit third at the 500m mark, just 0.67 seconds back from leaders Canada with Australia second.

Canada continued to hold their lead over the next 500 metres although the Kiwis pushed ahead of the Australians to sit second.

The lead had extended to 1.37 seconds though with just 1000 metres to go.

At the 1500m mark the Kiwis started making their move, reducing the deficit to 1.30 seconds as the two tips got closer and closer.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The red buoys marking 250m to go appeared with Canada still in front but the Kiwis pulling closer on each stroke.

Unfortunately, they left their run too late with Canada holding on to win by 0.91 seconds over the Kiwis.

China took third.

It is New Zealand's first medal in the women's eight and comes after fellow Kiwi Emma Twigg won gold in the women's single sculls just 30 minutes prior.