Women win majority of NZ’s record Olympic medal haul

New Zealand’s women athletes haven’t just been grabbing headlines these Olympic Games, but the majority of the country’s medals as well.

So far, female athletes have won just over half of our total medal tally of 20, and six out of our seven gold medals after victories in kayaking, rowing and the women’s rugby sevens.

The Black Ferns Sevens victory was still in the minds of sisters Lyric and Dhys Faleafaga as they helped bring home a win for Wellington Pride at Sky Stadium today.

Lyric has a contract with the Black Ferns and Dhys with the Black Ferns Sevens. Dhys is hoping to make it to the Paris 2024 games, inspired by the success of her teammates.

“To see them come away with gold was so awesome and such an inspiration to me as well, it gives me more motivation to make the next Olympics,” she said.

Women’s rugby commentator Alice Soper says it’s time for women athletes to capitalise on the visibility.

“We just need to make sure we're continuing to promote it and turn this energy into the good stuff because the more opportunities we get to play the more people see what we're worth, then people start to put the money in. The business case is here, it's time to invest.”

She says the women’s sevens match brought a lot of fresh attention to the sport.

“[Viewers] were excited about this cause it was women playing and we need to harness that difference. It's not about tricking male fans into liking women's rugby, it's about creating a whole new audience that there can be.”

Women in Sport Aotearoa chief executive Rachel Froggatt says we need to value grassroots female athletes as much as our Olympic athletes.

“What we’re seeing at the Olympic end is exactly what we need to see at every level of the system where women and girls are equally valued, equally resourced, they're given the same funding, support and equipment as their male counterparts. Unfortunately that’s not happening.”

She says if girls aren’t supported when they start sport early on, they tend not to stick around.