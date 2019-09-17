'This is a woman we should be celebrating' - Breakfast crew reacts to Gemma McCaw being 'ridiculed'

Kiwi celebrities, athletes and fans have come to the defence of former Black Stick Gemma McCaw after she said she was "ridiculed" by a fan at a National Hockey League match last night.

McCaw took to social media to call out the unnamed man, telling him "I am a new mum coming back from having a baby 9 months ago".

Her post has since been liked over 4000 times on Instagram and led some, such as former All Blacks Sevens captain DJ Forbes, Olympic champion Lisa Carrington and media personality Toni Street, to offer small messages of support.

Gemma McCaw addresses an unnamed man who "ridiculed" her during her NHL return. Source: gemflynn / Instagram

TVNZ1's Breakfast crew also discussed the incident.

"Name and shame them," presenter Hadyn Jones said.

"This is a woman we should be celebrating," fellow presenter Hayley Holt added.

"She's obviously been chosen so she was picked for it, she was good enough.

"Settle down, New Zealand."