TODAY |

'This is a woman we should be celebrating' - Breakfast crew reacts to Gemma McCaw being 'ridiculed'

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport

Kiwi celebrities, athletes and fans have come to the defence of former Black Stick Gemma McCaw after she said she was "ridiculed" by a fan at a National Hockey League match last night.

McCaw took to social media to call out the unnamed man, telling him "I am a new mum coming back from having a baby 9 months ago".

Her post has since been liked over 4000 times on Instagram and led some, such as former All Blacks Sevens captain DJ Forbes, Olympic champion Lisa Carrington and media personality Toni Street, to offer small messages of support.

Gemma McCaw addresses an unnamed man who "ridiculed" her during her NHL return. Source: gemflynn / Instagram

TVNZ1's Breakfast crew also discussed the incident.

"Name and shame them," presenter Hadyn Jones said.

"This is a woman we should be celebrating," fellow presenter Hayley Holt added.

"She's obviously been chosen so she was picked for it, she was good enough.

"Settle down, New Zealand."

McCaw, who earned 246 caps for the Black Sticks before hanging up her boots, came out of retirement last month following the birth of her daughter, Charlotte, last December.

Your playlist will load after this ad

McCaw took to social media to address the unnamed man's comments and has since gotten plenty of support. Source: Breakfast
More From
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
4
NZ-born cricketer Ben Stokes lashes out at 'immoral and heartless' UK tabloid's story on family tragedy
5
'It's like a counselling session' - All Blacks pair squirm, then joke, after reporter's question
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Tyson Fury overcomes nasty cut to win on unanimous decision – ‘I couldn't see out of my eye’

Kiwi para swimmer Cameron Leslie breaks freestyle world record to win gold

NZ men's eight still a chance for Tokyo Olympics after disappointing Rowing World Champs

Cameron Leslie claims NZ's fourth gold at World Para Swimming Champs with superb comeback performance