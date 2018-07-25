 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

'Without them I'm nothing' - All Blacks Sevens star Trael Joass credits family with comeback after suffering heart issues in 2014

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Sevens

All Blacks Sevens star Trael Joass was advised by doctors to give up rugby earlier in his career after realising he had heart issues, but after surgery in 2014 he pursued his dream of playing footy.

On Monday in San Francisco, Joass achieved what would have seemed impossible four years ago – he became a Rugby World Cup Sevens champion.

"Four years ago I couldn't do anything, but it (heart problems) taught me that hard times don't last forever. You've got two choices, let it overtake your life or you just be a better man from it," said Joass.

The 25-year-old underwent heart surgery in 2014 after heart complications he had suffered from since the age of 16.

Joass made his debut for the New Zealand Sevens last year and captained the Tasman Mako in the Mitre 10 Cup competition in 2017.

"It's not easy, a lot of dark times. But whatever it takes to come out on the other side you will be a better person for it.

"I think it taught me to stick to what I love, know what I want and just got to give it everything or otherwise it can be gone (opportunity) in a second.

"I guess it just taught me to be true to myself and remember who I am and my roots."

It was fitting that Joass scored the last try for New Zealand which cemented them the 31-12 win against England and back-to-back world titles.

He credited his family for motivating him to keep fighting.

"Without them (family) I'm nothing," he said.

"I'm probably just a Māori back in Whangārei doing the wrong things, so they've (family) been huge. They have more belief in me than I believe in myself."

Joass has signed with Bay of Plenty and will have a week off before trying to make the Mitre 10 Cup playing squad. The NPC competition kicks off next month.

Joass said his family’s belief and words of encouragement helped him stick with his dream of playing footy. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Sevens
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
3

Video: Belgian rider escapes serious injury after horrific crash on Tour de France that saw him fly over rock wall
4

David Higgins predicts winner of Joseph Parker, Dillian Whyte fight to get heavyweight title shot
5

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:15
Philippe Gilbert was leading with 60km to go in the stage before he hit a wall and flipped off his bike.

Video: Belgian rider escapes serious injury after horrific crash on Tour de France that saw him fly over rock wall
01:58
1 NEWS reporter Michelle Prendiville spoke with 16-year-old Rachael Archer.

Watch: Meet the King Country teen gunning to be the world's best motorsport rider
"Lismore, NSW, Australia - May 9, 2012: This is the official ball of AFL, Australian Rules Football, and has been used since the 1880s"

Teenage girl charged with grievous bodily harm over incident in Aussie Rules match
00:11
Footage of a Chicago Cubs fan grabbing a ball in the crowd drew outrage online, but there’s a backstory.

Video: US baseball fan incorrectly lambasted as 'monster' for 'stealing' kid's ball
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

Grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato rushed to LA hospital after reported heroin overdose

Watch: 3D graphic shows how kauri dieback could spread through mighty Tāne Mahuta, as scientists make breakthrough

Thousands of bank accounts closed due to foreign information sharing law

Charities welcome major supermarket's decision to help tackle 'period poverty'

Tauranga City Council makes offer to purchase properties at failed Bella Vista development