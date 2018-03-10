 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Winter Paralympics preview: Three Kiwis targeting success on slopes of PyeongChang

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Paralympian Corey Peters has led the New Zealand team into PyeongChang Olympic Stadium at the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Winter Games in South Korea. 

Sit skiier Corey Peters competing in Sochi

Sit skiier Corey Peters competing in Sochi

Source: Photosport

The Kiwi flag bearer and sit skier leads New Zealand's charge, having come away with a silver medal from the Sochi Winter Olympics four years ago.

Peters, 34, is currently ranked third in the world in the Super-G sitting class, and is also ranked eighth for Downhill, two of five events he'll compete in during this year's games, also taking part in Super Combined Sitting and Giant Slalom Sitting.

He'll be joined by Adam Hall, with the pair opening New Zealand's campaign in the downhill event later today.

Hall will also be competing in the standing Para alpine skiing class, with the Dunedin native to take part in downhill, Super-G, Slalom and Super Combined.

Finally, Wanaka's Carl Murphy will be the only Kiwi Para snowboarder at this year's games, having finished fourth on his debut in Sochi four years ago.

Murphy is ranked 7th in the Men's Snowboard Cross, and ninth in the Men's Banked Slalom.

Watch live coverage of the Winter Paralympics from 1:25pm on Duke.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks

South African fans utilise SBW masks to taunt Australia's David Warner

02:30
2
The shotput champion hasn't competed in the last 18 months.

Kiwi legend Dame Valerie Adams tops off Hamilton shot put national title with late 2010 gold medal presentation

00:29
3
The Highlanders defeated the Stormers 33-15 in Dunedin.

Highlanders showcase exquisite passing skills as Aaron Smith punishes Stormers with stunning late try


4
Sit skiier Corey Peters competing in Sochi

Winter Paralympics preview: Three Kiwis targeting success on slopes of PyeongChang

00:15
5
The 19-year old opened the scoring for Newcastle in their 19-18 win over Manly.

Teen sensation Kayln Ponga scores on dream debut as Knights sneak past Sea Eagles

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:01
The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

Parker vs Joshua fight promoters say Easter trading laws dealing knockout blow to Kiwis looking to enjoy the bout

The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

00:32
Orchard owner Jordan Alison told 1 NEWS the jet boat was used to evacuate people trapped in a two-story house.

Raw video: Jet boat negotiates flooded Napier orchard to pull off dramatic rescue

The jet boat was used to evacuate people stranded in their two-story home.

02:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Be prepared for 'strong winds, very heavy rain' on Monday as chance of Cylone Hola hitting the North Island looms

TVNZ meteorologist Dan Corbett says "one of the scenarios" for the cyclone is that it will hit the top of New Zealand late Monday.

00:54
Jordan Alison's cherry orchard was turned into a lake in the torrential rains yesterday.

Watch: 'Like Niagra Falls' - Napier orchard manager describes traumatic scenes as deluge of rain leaves crops waterlogged

A jet boat was required to rescue people stranded in their homes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 