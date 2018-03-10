Winter Paralympics preview: Three Kiwis targeting success on slopes of PyeongChang

Paralympian Corey Peters has led the New Zealand team into PyeongChang Olympic Stadium at the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Winter Games in South Korea.

Sit skiier Corey Peters competing in Sochi Source: Photosport

The Kiwi flag bearer and sit skier leads New Zealand's charge, having come away with a silver medal from the Sochi Winter Olympics four years ago.

Peters, 34, is currently ranked third in the world in the Super-G sitting class, and is also ranked eighth for Downhill, two of five events he'll compete in during this year's games, also taking part in Super Combined Sitting and Giant Slalom Sitting.

He'll be joined by Adam Hall, with the pair opening New Zealand's campaign in the downhill event later today.

Hall will also be competing in the standing Para alpine skiing class, with the Dunedin native to take part in downhill, Super-G, Slalom and Super Combined.

Finally, Wanaka's Carl Murphy will be the only Kiwi Para snowboarder at this year's games, having finished fourth on his debut in Sochi four years ago.

Murphy is ranked 7th in the Men's Snowboard Cross, and ninth in the Men's Banked Slalom.