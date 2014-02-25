Winter Olympics' norovirus outbreak worsens

South Korea says the number of people treated and quarantined for norovirus following an outbreak in Olympic areas has increased to 86 as authorities continue to struggle to track the disease's spread.

Fireworks go off at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony Source: Associated Press

Hong Jeong-ik from South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said today that the number of cases is likely to continue to rise because authorities are screening more areas for the disease that was first confirmed in an area in the host town of Pyeongchang.

Officials had initially confirmed 32 cases among security personnel and sequestered about 1,200. Because the sick workers handled security, 900 military personnel have been brought in to work at 20 venues.

The additional 54 cases included 38 security personnel, but also police officers, facility staff and a journalist who had been covering the Olympics. Not all were staying in the same place, though officials did not say where else those sick were staying.

Hong says officials suspect the outbreak was caused by contaminated water but that an ongoing epidemiological survey has yet to confirm that.