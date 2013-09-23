Winston Peters announces a multi-million dollar all weather horse racing track is on the way

A new all-weather horse racing track is on the way according to the new Racing Minister Winston Peters.

Horse racing Source: Photosport

He's promising the racing industry a multi-million dollar track that can be used even when its pouring with rain. Mr Peters says it is expected to cost around $10 million to construct.

It comes as several races throughout the country had to be abandoned.

The track could be in Waikato to boost the region and be closer to some of the breeders, with Mr Peters saying Waikato would be "a good option".

The Minister says both taxpayers and the industry will be helping to pay for the new track.

Mr Peters is also promising tax relief for owners who are breeding horses for racing. He says the current legislation, which he delivered last time he was Racing Minister, isn’t working like it should.