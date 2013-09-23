 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Winston Peters announces a multi-million dollar all weather horse racing track is on the way

share

Jessica Mutch 

1 NEWS Reporter

A new all-weather horse racing track is on the way according to the new Racing Minister Winston Peters.

Horse racing

Source: Photosport

He's promising the racing industry a multi-million dollar track that can be used even when its pouring with rain. Mr Peters says it is expected to cost around $10 million to construct.

It comes as several races throughout the country had to be abandoned.

The track could be in Waikato to boost the region and be closer to some of the breeders, with Mr Peters saying Waikato would be "a good option".

The Minister says both taxpayers and the industry will be helping to pay for the new track.

Mr Peters is also promising tax relief for owners who are breeding horses for racing. He says the current legislation, which he delivered last time he was Racing Minister, isn’t working like it should.

The Racing Minister made the announcements in a speech at the official opening of the 92nd National Yearling Sales in Karaka.

Related

Jessica Mutch

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2
Ish Sodhi bowling. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series.2nd Twenty20 international cricket match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 25 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Williamson, McCullum, Munro grab big deals - but Sodhi, Southee, Guptill go unsold at IPL auction

00:15
3
Australia defeated NZ 31-0 to take out the tournament in Sydney.

Clinical Australia pummel Black Ferns to secure Sydney Sevens title

4

Winston Peters announces a multi-million dollar all weather horse racing track is on the way

5
Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 30/07/2017 - Rugby League - Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Semi Final - Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, England - Salford's Manu Vatuvei leaves the field with an injury at the end of the match as his side slip to defeat against Wigan.

Former Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei suffers serious injury at Salford

00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 