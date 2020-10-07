TODAY |

Wind finally in Italian America's Cup challenger's sails with arrival of boat in Auckland

It's time to play catch up for Italian America’s Cup challenger Luna Rossa after their boat finally landed from Italy early this week - the last of the challengers to have their race boat arrive.

Luna Rossa was the last of the three challengers to have their boat arrive. Source: 1 NEWS

Getting the boat from Auckland Airport to Luna Rossa’s base in downtown Auckland took an entire night.

“We went to the airport around six o clock in the afternoon and we unloaded the boat here at the base around 6 o clock in the morning,” Luna Rossa team director and skipper Max Sirena said.

Now it's tucked away out of sight away from the prying eyes of the nearby teams.

“There is plenty of telescope over there and a few in those building over there,” Sirena said.

“This is the Cup.”

That isn’t to say Sirena hasn’t seen what Team New Zealand is up to.

“For sure they're faster, they training quite a lot,” Sirena said.

Luna Rossa have a goal of being out on the water in the next two weeks.

