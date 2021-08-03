Willis misses 1500m final despite season's best effort

New Zealand middle-distance stalwart Nick Willis has failed to make the final for the 1500m at the Tokyo Olympics, despite posting a season's best time.

Nick Willis at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Getty

The 38-year-old was chasing a place in his fourth consecutive Olympic final, having won silver in Beijing and bronze in Rio.

Willis started at the back, letting the younger runners set the pace and biding his time.

He remained at the back going into the final lap and tried to make a move in the final 200m, but just didn’t have enough left in the tank, finishing in 10th place. Despite not making the final, it was still a season’s best time of 3:35.41 for the 38-year-old.

"I have no regrets, I gave it everything out there," Willis said after the race, before refusing to call it time on his storied career.

"I've committed three more years to my training partners [but] I'm not committing to racing."