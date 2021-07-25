TODAY |

Williams bows out of Olympic surfing comp in third round

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand surfer Ella Williams has been eliminated from the Olympic surfing championship after losing in the third round this morning.

Ella Williams. Source: Associated Press

Williams couldn’t keep up with Costa Rica’s Brisa Hennessy in their heat on Tsurigasaki Beach.

The Costa Rican scored 12 out of a possible 20 points from her two best waves combined in comparison to the Kiwi’s 7.73.

Hennessy surfed 10 waves throughout while Williams took a more patient approach, surfing just five in the 30-minute heat.

New Zealand men’s surfer Billy Stairmand faces a tough third round against defending world champion and current world No. 2 Italo Ferreira of Brazil this afternoon, scheduled for a start shortly after 5pm.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand feature 12 hours of free-to-air action focussed on Kiwi athletes each afternoon and evening, while Sky TV has Olympics coverage across 12 channels and streaming platforms.

