Williams bows out of Olympic surfing comp in third round

New Zealand surfer Ella Williams has been eliminated from the Olympic surfing championship after losing in the third round this morning.
Williams couldn’t keep up with Costa Rica’s Brisa Hennessy in their heat on Tsurigasaki Beach.
The Costa Rican scored 12 out of a possible 20 points from her two best waves combined in comparison to the Kiwi’s 7.73.
Hennessy surfed 10 waves throughout while Williams took a more patient approach, surfing just five in the 30-minute heat.
New Zealand men’s surfer Billy Stairmand faces a tough third round against defending world champion and current world No. 2 Italo Ferreira of Brazil this afternoon, scheduled for a start shortly after 5pm.
