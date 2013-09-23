 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Wild weather forcing more Kiwi horse racing clubs to abandon meetings

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand's wild weather has claimed another race meeting, with today's Otaki-Maori Racing Club's fixture abandoned.

Horse racing

Source: Photosport

Stipendiary stewards made an early decision to call off the meeting following 13mm of rain today, a wet forecast, and inconsistencies in the track.

The cancellation follows the abandonment of Thames Jockey Club's Cup Day meeting on Thursday.

The fixture was halted before the third race after jockeys reported their mounts had slipped 750m from home in race two.

Stipendiary steward Alan Coles said "significant slip marks" had shown up in the track inspection and forced a decision to abandon.

It's the second year in a row the Thames meeting has been halted by rain after last year's meeting was called off due to track safety concerns.

Waikouaiti's annual New Year's Day meeting was also cancelled on Monday after just one race, with several horses slipping on the turn following rain the day before.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:42
1
Houses along Harbour Dr, Otumoetai, have been flooded by extreme sea conditions along the Tauranga coast.

Watch: Ocean surges over Tauranga sea wall, lapping at houses, as extreme winds buffet the coast


00:30
2
Coco Vandeweghe and Belinda Bencic got sick of watching their Hopman Cup partners so they moved to better seats.

Watch: Roger Federer, Jack Sock trade trick shots in hilarious rally after doubles partners walk off court bored

00:24
3
The Kiwi star couldn't be stopped in the Thunder's 133-96 win.

'You have to mess up' - Philosophical Steven Adams believes testing times for Thunder only making star-studded team stronger

00:30
4
The South Korean star struck th eball brilliantly with less than 10 minutes to go to ensure Tottenham secured a point from the fixture.

Sensational long-range strike from Son Heung-min salvages EPL draw for Spurs against West Ham

01:00
5
A frustrated Karl Budge addressed media as day three was hampered by rain.

Bad weather delays ASB Classic again as prospect of playing quarter and semi-finals on same day takes shape

01:42
Houses along Harbour Dr, Otumoetai, have been flooded by extreme sea conditions along the Tauranga coast.

Watch: Ocean surges over Tauranga sea wall, lapping at houses, as extreme winds buffet the coast

1 NEWS reporter Sam Kelway was in the thick of the wild weather and filmed Mother Nature's fury.

00:13
The road along Thornton Bay in the Coromandel is being flooded.

LIVE: Civil Defence urging public to avoid travel in Waikato, Bay of Plenty as wild weather continues to lash the country

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest as wild weather continues to lash parts of the country after a stormy night.

Part of Auckland's Tamaki Drive submerged in water.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive reopens after king tide surface flooding

The closure came as heavy rain hits Northland and is forecast to move south.

00:18
It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

"Four people were in the car - if something happened it would have been horrible."

00:24
Heavy rain started beating down in Whangamata at 3pm this afternoon.

Concerns over king tide flooding in coastal areas as wild weather slams into North Island with worst yet to come

Much of New Zealand is anticipating a severe storm already battering the North Island.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 