Wild weather forcing more Kiwi horse racing clubs to abandon meetings

New Zealand's wild weather has claimed another race meeting, with today's Otaki-Maori Racing Club's fixture abandoned.

Horse racing Source: Photosport

Stipendiary stewards made an early decision to call off the meeting following 13mm of rain today, a wet forecast, and inconsistencies in the track.

The cancellation follows the abandonment of Thames Jockey Club's Cup Day meeting on Thursday.

The fixture was halted before the third race after jockeys reported their mounts had slipped 750m from home in race two.

Stipendiary steward Alan Coles said "significant slip marks" had shown up in the track inspection and forced a decision to abandon.

It's the second year in a row the Thames meeting has been halted by rain after last year's meeting was called off due to track safety concerns.