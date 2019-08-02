TODAY |

Wild punches thrown as tensions boil over into massive brawl in ice hockey clash

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport

Ugly scenes engulfed a youth ice hockey clash between Shenzhen and Hong Kong at China's National Youth Games.

With Hong Kong ahead 11-2 in the third period of the match, Shenzhen players appeared to let their frustrations get the better of them, attacking their opponents without mercy.

Writing for the Daily Caller, Dominic Gugliotta spoke of the shocking nature of the fight, going against ice hockey's unwritten code.

"There are three main unwritten rules to hockey fights: no hair pulling, no double-teaming and no hitting a player who has fallen to the ice," he wrote.

"Judging by the video, Shenzhen clearly broke at least two of these rules before the brawl finally came to a close."

Three of the Shenzhen players have since been suspended, according to the South China Morning Post.

The original tweet of the fight has since been shared over 100 times.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The three-minute video is being seen as a warning to pro-democracy demonstrators. Source: Breakfast

The brawl comes as political tensions between Hong Kong and China have reached a fever pitch following weeks of large pro-democracy rallies in Hong Kong. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Shenzhen and Hong Kong sides came to blows at a youth tournament in China. Source: Breakfast
More From
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Kiwi sits at +4 after her opening day in Milton Keynes.
Lydia Ko tied for 117th after catastrophic first round of Women’s British Open
2
A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.
Well-known Kiwi sportsman loses fight for permanent name suppression over drug case
3
The former Highlanders player and national sevens rep's fundraising challenge looks easier than it was in this sped up footage.
'I got it done' - Former Highlander Buxton Popoali'i completes hour-long prone hold for struggling families
4
The sacked star is seeking over $10m in damages from his former employers.
Israel Folau's cousin reportedly sacked by Sydney Catholic school over 'synagogue of Satan' comment
5
Smith donned the whites for the first time since last year's ball tampering scandal.
Listen: 'We saw you cry on the telly' - England fans taunt Steve Smith on Test cricket return
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:53
He’s preparing for his final season at Washington State, after which he hopes to be drafted into professional football.

Kiwi gridiron star to use his last college season to chase NFL dream
00:37
Peres will take on Canadian and world number two Claire Hafner in October.

Kiwi light heavyweight world champion Geovana Perez confirms title defence
Underwater shot of a swimmer diving after the jump in the swimming pool.

Former para-swimmer says some athletes fake extent of disabilities to be on Australia's team
00:15
The prolonged brawl between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh resulted in multiple ejections.

MLB pitcher charges into opposition dugout throwing punches to spark wild brawl