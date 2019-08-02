Wild punches thrown as tensions boil over into massive brawl in ice hockey clash

Ugly scenes engulfed a youth ice hockey clash between Shenzhen and Hong Kong at China's National Youth Games.

With Hong Kong ahead 11-2 in the third period of the match, Shenzhen players appeared to let their frustrations get the better of them, attacking their opponents without mercy.

Writing for the Daily Caller, Dominic Gugliotta spoke of the shocking nature of the fight, going against ice hockey's unwritten code.

"There are three main unwritten rules to hockey fights: no hair pulling, no double-teaming and no hitting a player who has fallen to the ice," he wrote.

"Judging by the video, Shenzhen clearly broke at least two of these rules before the brawl finally came to a close."

Three of the Shenzhen players have since been suspended, according to the South China Morning Post.

The original tweet of the fight has since been shared over 100 times.

