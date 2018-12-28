TODAY |

Wild Oats XI take out Sydney to Hobart in thrilling finish

AAP
Wild Oats XI has won the 74th Sydney to Hobart yacht race, claiming line honours for the ninth time.

The Mark Richards-skipped supermaxi crossed the line in Hobart shortly after 8am this morning (10am NZT) after snatching the lead from defending line honours champion Comanche before sunrise.

The win comes after Wild Oats XI was stripped of line honours in last year's race, with a rule breach and time penalty handing victory to arch-rival Comanche.

Comanche is in second place with Black Jack and Infotrack closely behind.

The quartet spent Thursday duelling down Tasmania's east coast but Wild Oats XI took a more easterly route near Tasman Island to take the advantage overnight.

Lighter winds in the River Derwent were tipped to favour the smaller Black Jack but Wild Oats XI was able to gather enough speed to get home.

This year's fleet was reduced to 80 yachts, with Calypso retiring due to steering issues late last night.

Last year's handicap winner Ichi Ban is leading the race for the same honour and aiming to become the first yacht to go back to back in 53 years.

The supermaxi takes home a ninth crown, a year after being stripped of the title. Source: ABC Australia
