 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Wild Oats XI smash Sydney Hobart record to claim line honours after massive comeback against Comanche

share

Source:

AAP

Wild Oats XI has smashed the Sydney Hobart race record to claim line honours for the ninth time after a dramatic late comeback.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 26: "Wild Oats XI" sails out of Sydney Harbour during the 2017 Sydney to Hobart on December 26, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

"Wild Oats XI" sails out of Sydney Harbour during the 2017 Sydney to Hobart on December 26, 2017

Source: Getty

But the Australian supermaxi could face a time penalty, with second-placed LDV Comanche launching a protest over a near-collision just after the race's start.

Wild Oats XI crossed the finish line in Hobart at 9.48pm on Wednesday, slashing almost five hours off the time set by Perpetual LOYAL last year.

Skippered by Mark Richards, it crossed the line in 1 day, 8 hours, 48 minutes and 50 seconds.

Fuelled by a strong north-easterly, the yacht chipped away at LDV Comanche's overnight 20 nautical mile advantage and caught up to the point where the pair were neck-and-neck down Tasmania's east coast.

They were within a few hundred metres of each other heading into the River Derwent.

There, the lighter Wild Oats XI picked up a breeze to crawl into first place as her bigger and wider rival slowed to a near halt.

"I couldn't bloody believe it," Wild Oats XI skipper Mark Richards said when asked about his reaction as the boat hit the front.

"The dream came true - the Derwent with no wind in it - and for the first time in the 13 years of us doing the Hobart race it became a very thankful sight.

"To get the opportunity at the end there to have another crack at it and to finish it off with a race record was unbelievably special."

It's the first win for Wild Oats XI since the passing of former owner and businessman Bob Oatley last year.

LDV Comanche, the 2015 line honours winner, finished 26 minutes and 34 seconds behind the leader.

Wild Oats XI, however, faces a potential penalty with LDV Comanche owner and skipper Jim Cooney confirming after the race he planned to lodge a formal protest.

The two supermaxis came perilously close to colliding about 15 minutes into the race on Boxing Day.

But Richards dismissed the near-miss, describing it as "totally innocent".

"Getting these boats out of the harbour in one piece is a big deal," he said.

"If that was a blatant infringement, we would have done our turns but it actually wasn't.

"We did the right thing ... and that's all there is to it."

Wild Oats XI retired from the past two Sydney to Hobart races due to mechanical issues but has now set the race record for the third time, smashing the previous mark of one day, 13 hours, 31 minutes and 20 seconds.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 26: "Wild Oats XI" sails out of Sydney Harbour during the 2017 Sydney to Hobart on December 26, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

Wild Oats XI smash Sydney Hobart record to claim line honours after massive comeback against Comanche

2
Kieron Pollard bats for the West Indies.

West Indies T20 star Kieron Pollard withdraws from series against Black Caps for personal matters

00:38
3
Trent Boult of the Black Caps celebrates a wicket during Second ODI Cricket match, Blackcaps V West Indies, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd December 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Trent Boult rockets to fourth in world ODI rankings after strong series against Windies

00:29
4
Ryder grabbed 32 runs off 20 balls as Cnetral Districts beat their Northern counterparts by 49 runs.

Jesse Ryder launches giant six in quickfire Super Smash innings for victorious Stags against Knights

00:37
5
It's history repeating for the The Team NZ boss who was part of the 1995 America's Cup victory parade.

Team NZ featured prominently in New Zealander of the Year nominations

02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

Team New Zealand, Taika Waititi and an Auckland lad fighting stereotypes were moments to remember.


01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

Contenders for 2018 New Zealander of the Year released

The line-up for Young and Senior New Zealander of the Year has also been released.


02:00
Recorded in September, it was the former US president’s first interview since leaving the presidency.

Barack Obama opens up about leadership with Prince Harry, warns of immersed internet use

He said people in leadership must be careful in their use of social media.

02:04
The danger posed by a huge fault line that runs through NZ is being discussed at a summit.

1 NEWS' top five stories of 2017 that made you think

Schoolyard bullying, megathrust earthquakes and the child sex trade were put under the microscope.


00:14
The cemetery is located on West Coast Rd, Glen Eden.

Large scrub fire breaks out at cemetery in Auckland

Footage of the fire appears to show it located in a group of trees at Waikumete Cemetery


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 