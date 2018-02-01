 

White Sox begin long road to 2020 Tokyo Olympics at prestigious Asia Pacific Cup

Brodyn Knuckey 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

The New Zealand White Sox will begin their long road to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when they partake in the Asia Pacific Cup softball tournament in Sydney today.

White Sox outfielder Ancelle van Molendorff attempts a running slap against the Oregon Ducks.

Source: Debbie Barker Photography

The team is pushing for one of six qualifying spots in Tokyo as well as preparing for the World Championships later this year.

The White Sox, currently ranked 11th in the world after surging to an all-time high of fifth last year, begin pool play against an Australian All Stars team made up of players pushing for selection to make the national team, the Aussie Spirit.

They then play matches against the world No.4 Spirit, fifth-ranked Taiwan and No.1 Japan before finishing with matches against Italy and China on Saturday.

The top four teams after the round robin will advance to the play-offs on Sunday.

The White Sox are facing un uphill battle though after they were forced to make two late pitching changes to the squad for the tournament.

Both Nyree White and Jennifer Feret-Brear were unavailable to compete due to injuries, meaning America-born New Zealand resident Sammi Parks and Brisbane-based Kiwi Erin Blackmore have been called in to help the squad.

The White Sox's first game against the Australian All Stars begins at 3:30pm.

