'Which of you wants this work first?' - Deontay Wilder calls out Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua

American heavyweight Deontay Wilder has brazenly called out both Joseph Parker and Britain's Anthony Joshua, in an attempt to unify the heavyweight division.

Wilder, 31, currently holds the WBC heavyweight belt, looking to add Parker's WBO title and the IBF and WBA belts belonging to Joshua to his collection.

Taking to Facebook, Wilder made his intentions clear by laying down the challenge to the other two heavyweight title holders.

"Just got one question? Which one of you wants this work first? Anthony Joshua or Joseph Parker??," Wilder posted.

"I'm good just having the WBC but nah I want yours too. you want your corn bread? It's about that time fellows and that's to unify so let's do this s***. ONE TITLE... ONE FACE... ONE NAME... DEONTAY WILDER."