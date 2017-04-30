 

'Which of you wants this work first?' - Deontay Wilder calls out Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua

American heavyweight Deontay Wilder has brazenly called out both Joseph Parker and Britain's Anthony Joshua, in an attempt to unify the heavyweight division.

Team Parker admit that they are beginning to see the British heavyweight’s weaknesses before a potential unification bout.
Wilder, 31, currently holds the WBC heavyweight belt, looking to add Parker's WBO title and the IBF and WBA belts belonging to Joshua to his collection.

Taking to Facebook, Wilder made his intentions clear by laying down the challenge to the other two heavyweight title holders.

"Just got one question? Which one of you wants this work first? Anthony Joshua or Joseph Parker??," Wilder posted.

"I'm good just having the WBC but nah I want yours too. you want your corn bread? It's about that time fellows and that's to unify so let's do this s***. ONE TITLE... ONE FACE... ONE NAME... DEONTAY WILDER."

Parker would be an ideal first opponent for Wilder, with the Kiwi heavyweight's team having previously stated their desire for a unification bout with the self proclaimed "bronze bomber."

