Wheel Blacks thankful for experience after bowing out of Tokyo

The Paralympic Games has ended for the Wheel Blacks finishing eighth after a close final with Denmark today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Although they didn’t secure a win they were thankful for their experience," captain Cody Everson said.

"We wanted to bring energy and we want to learn from every game."

Star scorer Barney Koneferenisi has made a name for himself these Games as New Zealand's top try scorer, with his speed leaving other teams in awe.

Barney Koneferenisi of New Zealand battles for the ball with Kory Puderbaugh and Charles Aoki of United States of America Source: Getty

Koneferenisi was quick to pass on the praise though.

“I'd rather take the fastest than the fittest because I'm pretty sure I died after two minutes," Koneferenisi said.

"Something I have learnt is I need to get fit so maybe lay off the cheeseburgers."

"Teamwork is the best work you can do and have fun,” he added.

The Wheel Blacks' final game was their closest one yet as the two sides traded the lead early before the Danes pulled away in the second quarter.

Koneferenisi couldn’t believe how close they were.

"Bro, straight up, we said, 'don’t worry about the score,' but our mentality was better today.”