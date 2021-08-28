TODAY |

Wheel Blacks finish eighth in Paralympics wheelchair rugby after loss to Danes

The Wheel Blacks have finished eighth at the Paralympic Games after going down to Paralympics wheelchair rugby debutants Denmark, 56-53.

The Kiwis, hunting for their first win of the games, stayed with Denmark in the opening quarter, which finished 13-all.

But the game started swinging into the Danes’ hands in the second quarter. Their Europeans opened up a four-try lead at half time. Before maintaining a lead to seal the three-try victory.

There were questions before the match whether haka leader Hayden Barton-Cootes would be playing. 1 NEWS were told he was unwell this morning and would miss the match, but after getting a doctor’s signoff, Barton-Cootes made it to the match with minutes to spare and was able to lead the Kiwis in their final haka of the games.

Denmark has made a stunning start to their wheelchair rugby debut in the Paralympic Games, beating defending champions Australia in their opening match.

