'What's happening with the lemons, brother?' - Valerie Adams mixes with locals at Otara Markets while carrying Queen's Baton for Comm Games

Sporting legend Dame Valarie Adams has walked around South Auckland's Otara markets this morning with the Queen's Baton as nationwide Commonwealth festivities draw to a close today.

A formal farewell for the baton is underway at Auckland Museum before it is handed over to indigenous Australian clan Yugambeh's, marking the final leg of a 230,000km voyage around the Commonwealth.

Olympic gold medalist Dame Valerie Adams walked the baton, which contains a message from Queen Elizabeth, through Otara markets today, posing with adoring fans to take photos.

She even stopped and shared a laugh with a fruit stall worker over his lemons, asking: "What's happening with the lemons, brother?"

The Queen's Baton arrived in New Zealand this week and was officially welcomed by Government ministers and sporty types at the Auckland Airport marae.

About 40 past and present New Zealand athletes have been involved at various points of the relay, including Sophie Pascoe, Sir John Walker, Val Young, Precious McKenzie and Richie McCaw.