'What's all the b****ing and whinging for?' - British boxing promoter slams David Higgins' bizarre press conference stunt

British boxing promoter Mick Hennessy has slammed Joseph Parker's promoter David Higgins for his bizarre outburst in this morning's press conference in London.

DUCO Events boss Higgins had to be escorted out of Parker and Hughie Fury's press conference today after getting into a heated argument with Fury's father Peter.

Hggins' frustrations stemmed from the fact that the ref for the WBO heavyweight title fight on September 24 in Manchester is British and not a neutral official.

Hennessy said he wasn't sure what the fuss was all about, arguing the referee doesn't judge the bout.

"We have guaranteed all of their purses and their promotional fees," said Hennessy.

"They've got their money, all they got to do is turn up and fight.

"What's all the b****ing and whinging for? What's it all about?" asked Hennessy.

The British promoter was not at all impressed with Higgins' antics and said Parker's camp should be happy they are getting paid.