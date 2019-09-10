Whakatane Intermediate duo combine for AIMS Games feel-good story

Brooklyn Taitimu is used to scaling heights - tomorrow she's in the semis for rock climbing at the AIMS Games.

But unlike others who rely on the buzzer to start, Brooklyn is hearing impaired. She relies on volunteer coach Rosey Kara to give the signal of when to go.

"Mrs Kara taps me on the shoulders she puts her hands on my shoulders and when she lets go it means I can climb and I can kind of hear the beep it's just really quiet," Brooklyn told 1 NEWS.

Mrs Kara has never competed as a climber herself. However, she does whatever she can to inspire others, even reaching into her own pocket to help kids compete.

"I have the belief that coaching is coaching and you don't have to be good at a sport to be a good coach," she told 1 NEWS.

"My husband and I coach together and we pick people's brains and we watch what people do."

Today Mrs Kara was acknowledged, overdue recognition of the contribution that kids sport wouldn't exist without contributions from volunteers like herself. She was given a $500 voucher to spend on herself.