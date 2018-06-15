 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'We've turned it around' - Peter Burling delighted after winning penultimate Volvo leg

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It was a long shot four months ago, but now Peter Burling and Team Brunel are one leg away from claiming the Volvo Ocean Race after claiming the penultimate sector of the global race this afternoon.

Burling's team Brunel now sit first-equal with Blair Tuke's MAPFRE and Dongfeng heading into the last leg.
Source: Volvo Ocean Race

Team Brunel pipped fellow Kiwi sailor Blair Tuke and Spanish entry MAPFRE by one minute and 55 seconds to cross the Gothenburg finish line.

In doing so, Team Brunel and MAPFRE are now tied on the overall points scoreboard heading into the final leg on 65 points.

To make matters even more dramatic, Dongfeng Race Team technically sit behind them in second on 64 points but are guaranteed a bonus point for best elapsed time, meaning the Chinese entry is effectively tied for first as well.

Burling said he was just happy they have given themselves a chance to win.

"We knew we still had a theoretical chance," Burling said.

"I think a lot of us didn't think it would be that great but we managed to put together four good legs in a row.

"To be able to claw MAPFRE down after making a few mistakes in the middle of that leg to now have it all on the line for the last line is probably something a lot of us didn't think was achievable in Auckland but it shows we've turned it around as a team."

Over the last four stages since departing Auckland, Brunel has won legs 7,9 and 10 with 7 and 9 proving the game-changers due to them offering double points. MAPFRE on the other hand struggled, finishing fifth on both occasions.

The final storyline sailing fans can add to this complex finish will be the fact both Burling and Tuke have a chance to achieve one of the rarest triple crowns in sport - an Olympic Gold, the America's Cup and the Volvo Ocean Race.

The final leg will be an all-out sprint to the finish with the fleet leaving Gothenburg for the Hague in the Netherlands late next week on a route that covers just 700 nautical miles (1296km), making it the shortest leg of the race.

Standings after leg 10 of the Volvo Ocean Race

1. MAPFRE - 65
2. Team Brunel - 65
3. DongFeng Race Team - 64*
4. AkzoNobel - 53
5. Vestas 11th Hour Racing - 38
6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - 30
7. Turn the tide on Plastic - 29

(* - DongFeng Race Team will have a point added for best elapsed time at the end of the next leg.)

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 14: A detailed view of the World Cup Trophy is seen prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium on June 14, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

World Cup LIVE: Ronaldo strikes before halftime as Portugal take the lead over Spain in Sochi

00:15
2
If there were any doubts about RTS's ankle before the game, he blew them out of the water with this piece of magic.

As it happened: Warriors' second half defence shuts down Cowboys' comeback after RTS dazzles with insane solo try

01:25
3
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


00:15
4
Johnson capped off a stellar night with the boot with a beauty.

Video: Shaun Johnson seals Warriors' win over Cowboys with clutch field goal in final minute

00:15
5
Captain Mitchell Drummond finished it off but he had plenty of help from his crew to score in the 42-26 win.

Crusaders kick-start dominant win over French Baabaas with stellar team try in first minute

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.

00:53
The Prime Minister's final week before going on maternity leave has been anything but smooth.

Watch: 'It hasn't been a good week for the Government' – 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch on tough few days for Jacinda Ardern

Ms Ardern is due to give birth on Sunday, but her final week of work hasn't gone smoothly.


03:22
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era

Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu will represent her country at age-grade international sevens later this year.


01:30
Friends say Ren Apatu was a much-loved family man and well-known Hawke's Bay businessman.

'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 