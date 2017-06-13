 

'We've gone through a lot of adversity' - Peter Burling on Team NZ's campaign in Bermuda

It's on again, mates.

The 35th America's Cup match will be another showdown between Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand, a rematch of the epic 2013 regatta that was decided by one of the greatest comebacks - and collapses - in sports.

Not one to show too much emotion, Burling joined his crew in celebrating their challenger series win in Bermuda.
Emirates Team New Zealand earned their spot in the finals of sailing's marquee regatta when thry sped away from Sweden's Artemis Racing on Bermuda's Great Sound today to clinch the challenger finals at 5-2.

It's almost as if it were preordained that the scrappy Kiwis, now led by unflappable 26-year-old helmsman Peter Burling, would once again face the powerhouse US squad owned by Silicon Valley maverick Larry Ellison, skippered by nails-tough Australian Jimmy Spithill and featuring few Americans on the race crew.

"We definitely feel like we're in great shape to take on Oracle now," Burling said.

The dam burst and the joy flooded out moments after Team NZ clinched their place in the America's Cup match.
The match starts on Sunday with Races 1 and 2. Oracle Team USA needs to win seven races to keep the oldest trophy in international sports.

Because Oracle won a bonus point by winning the qualifiers, Team New Zealand must win eight races.

In 2013, Oracle Team USA started at minus-2 after being penalized in the biggest cheating scandal in America's Cup history. It still won.

Emirates Team New Zealand reached match point at 8-1 on San Francisco Bay.

They had a big lead in what could have been the clinching race, but the breeze died and the time limit expired. Later that day, Oracle Team USA began an eight-race winning streak that allowed it to retain the Auld Mug.

Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.
Today in the challenger finals, a first attempt at Race 7 was abandoned at the 25-minute time limit with the boats crawling in barely a knot of wind.

In freshening breeze a few hours later, the Kiwis dominated. They finally won a start against Artemis skipper Nathan Outteridge.

Their 50-foot catamaran rose up on hydrofoils and showed its incredible speed in a 56-second, wire-to-wire victory.

There were subdued celebrations aboard the Kiwi cat until a magnum of champagne arrived.

Grinder-trimmer Blair Tuke, who teamed with Burling to win Olympic gold and silver medals, popped the cork and sprayed his mates.

Their focus has to shift immediately to trying to atone for the mind-blowing loss in 2013.

"That's why we came to Bermuda, that's what we're here to do is bring that Cup back home to New Zealand," said Burling, who replaced the fired Dean Barker after the 2013 collapse.

"We feel like we've had an incredibly tough road to get here. We've gone through a lot of adversity with the things like the capsize and some tough races here and there.

“But one thing about this team is they've dug super deep to get us to this point, keep making the boat go faster while fixing the things that we've broken."

Not one to show too much emotion, Burling joined his crew in celebrating their challenger series win in Bermuda.

Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.

The dam burst and the joy flooded out moments after Team NZ clinched their place in the America's Cup match.

