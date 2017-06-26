'We've been here before' - grim Jimmy Spithill puts on brave face, while iceman Peter Burling remains cool and calm

Oracle's skipper Jimmy Spithill radically changed his tune today after Team New Zealand dominated his outfit, winning both races on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Spithill put on a brave front, claiming his side will put up fight against the Kiwi syndicate tomorrow despite his rivals holding a 6-1 lead in the America’s Cup finals series.

"Yeah it's a tall mountain to climb, there is no question about that but as you know we have been here before," Spithill said immediately after the second race.

"The guys are going to fight the whole way. All we are going to focus on is one race at a time.

"We'll come back out tomorrow swinging and ready to fight."

Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling, as usual, showed little emotion, remaining cool and calm after giving his team match point.

"Full credit to our whole team," said Burling.

"We have a really good understanding of what they're trying and do in starts and we have a pretty good strategy with how to deal with it."

Team New Zealand can clinch the Auld Mug tomorrow, needing to win only one more race.