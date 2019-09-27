TODAY |

West Auckland boxing prodigy has sights set on spot in NZ team for Tokyo Olympics

Jerome Mandela Pampellone may not be a name that resonates with Kiwis, but the promising boxer is out to change that.

The 23-year-old from West Auckland has just returned from the World Amateur Boxing Championships in Russia, taking out a top eight finish in the light heavyweight division, an impressive feat for a fighter that only laced up his gloves three years ago.

A chance meeting with trainer Issac Peach lead to a journey for Olympic qualification, which if he does qualify would see him aim to become the first Kiwi to try and win a medal in nearly 20 years.

"He used to be my next door neighbour," Pampellone told 1 NEWS. "He had a gym, one day I went over and asked if I could train with him."

"He was waiting at my letter box with a hoodie on," Peach remembers. "My wife said whoever's out there tell them to bugger off, don't let him in he looked dodgy.

"He was a bit soft to be honest, then he started fighting. Once he started fighting, he just took off."

Born in the UK to West Indian parents, Pampellone's biggest challenge has been getting his mum on board with his chosen sport.

"She doesn't watch me but she can see it's doing well in my life and I enjoy it."

Pampellone's next goal comes in the shape of the Tokyo Olympics, but first he has to get there, starting with a self-funded trip to a qualifying tournament in China next February.

The Pampellone team have requested funding from the New Zealand Olympic Committee to ease the financial burden, coach Peach adamant his fighter can go right to the top.

"I've been telling people for how good he is for a long time and people have laughed at me for a long time."

"Now people are going 'wow he's good'."

Jeroma Pampellone has his sights locked on Tokyo 2020, but needs help getting there. Source: 1 NEWS
