'We're working hard to get what Team NZ needs' – Phil Goff on America's Cup future

Auckland's Mayor is desperate to finalise plans for the 2021 challenge.
Americas Cup

Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

American luger Emily Sweeney was lucky to walk away from this.

Watch: How did she survive that? Luger in horror 110km/h smash at Winter Olympics

'I don't know much about snow' – Tongan flagbearer breaks down his new challenge

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 06: Tony Williams of Tonga is helped from the field during the 2017 Pacific Test Invitational match between Tonga and Fiji at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on May 6, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

'Shame on you, Mr Williams': NRL star drove 'shockingly intoxicated' with kids in car

Wests Tigers Benji Marshall.

Three Kiwis included as West Tigers name five captains for new NRL season

Police are appealing to the public for help to identify the men involved.

Watch: CCTV video shows 'brutal, serious' assault as Auckland 20-year-old bashed unconscious with piece of wood - do you recognise attacker?

01:52
Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice.

Watch: Amazing new images of orcas emerge from Antarctica's 'Whale Highway'

03:58
So far three MPs say they'll run to replace Bill English as leader.

'A strong showing' from Amy Adams puts 'huge pressure' on other National leadership contenders - Corin Dann

03:51
The storm also pounded Fiji's southernmost islands.

Thousands still without power as Tonga picks up the pieces after destructive Cyclone Gita

